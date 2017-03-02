Canadian 'Piper' animator Alan Barillaro reflects on his whirlwind Oscar night

Alan Barillaro, left, and Marc Sondheimer pose in the press room with the award for best animated short film for "Piper" at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jordan Strauss TORONTO - Alan Barillaro says he's still unpacking the events surrounding his Oscar win on Sunday for his animated short "Piper."

