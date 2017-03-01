Canadian pastor imprisoned in North K...

Canadian pastor imprisoned in North Korea meets Swedish ambassador

Read more: SooToday

A Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the Swedish ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family. Hyeon Soo Lim, a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church of Mississauga, Ont., was sentenced in December 2015 by a North Korean court to life in prison with hard labour for what it called crimes against the state.

