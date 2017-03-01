Bay Street registers gains while traders in New York see declines
Traders in Canada were in a relatively upbeat mood today as the Toronto stock market was registering small gains, but it was a different story south of the border. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 30.13 points to 20,972.84, the S&P 500 shed 3.62 points to 2,378.30, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 9.51 points to 5,851.71.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|3 hr
|Where did Lisa go
|4
|United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|lotsa Monster hom...
|23
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|11 hr
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Brampton men charged with stealing truck loads (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|Love hotels
|2
|Work to begin on new Upper Canada subdivision (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|sex-abuse-claims
|11
|'Feeduary' comes to Ethel Gardiner P.S. in Geor...
|12 hr
|MP Ted is local E...
|5
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|Zap
|44
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC