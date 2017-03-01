Bay Street registers gains while trad...

Bay Street registers gains while traders in New York see declines

Traders in Canada were in a relatively upbeat mood today as the Toronto stock market was registering small gains, but it was a different story south of the border. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 30.13 points to 20,972.84, the S&P 500 shed 3.62 points to 2,378.30, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 9.51 points to 5,851.71.

Ontario

