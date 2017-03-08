B.C. professor seeking definition of ...

B.C. professor seeking definition of Canadian cuisine finds it's Creole

The Daily Courier

Say Creole and most people think of New Orleans, with its complex mixture of indigenous, Spanish, French and Caribbean cultures. But a B.C. professor says Canadian cuisine can also be called Creole.

Ontario

