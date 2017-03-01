A Bombardier light rail vehicle is seen in this image provided by the Region of Waterloo.
Ontario transportation agency Metrolinx says it has been in discussions with an alternate light rail vehicle supplier as it continues a court battle with manufacturer Bombardier. Metrolinx, which helps co-ordinate transportation in the greater Toronto and Hamilton area, said in an Ontario court filing Thursday that talks with an unnamed supplier are designed to ensure "the urgent supply" of vehicles for the Eglinton Crosstown line in Toronto.
