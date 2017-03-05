3 injured, 1 in critical condition, after a single-vehicle collision in Milton
There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from 13 hrs ago, titled 3 injured, 1 in critical condition, after a single-vehicle collision in Milton.
Halton Police said officers responded to a call around 2:19 a.m. about a car colliding with a tree on Britannia Road, west of Highway 25. The driver, a 22-year-old male from Mississauga and the front-seat passenger, a 17 year-old female from Milton, sustained minor injuries. The backseat passenger, a 17-year-old female also from Milton, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, according to police.
Milton female teen critically injured in single-vehicle crash
Milton female teen critically injured in single-vehicle crash
Halton Regional Police says that around 2:20 a.m. today a vehicle left the roadway in the vicinity of Britannia Road and Hwy. 25 .
The Mazda was travelling eastbound on Britannia just west of the Hwy.
http://www.680news.com/2017/03/05/teenage-gir...
Teenage girl, 17, critically injured in single car crash in Milton
Halton Regional Police say just before 2:30 a.m., a four door Mazda was traveling eastbound on Britannia Road,
just west of Highway 25 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the south side of the road.
The car then struck several trees before coming to rest back on Britannia Road.
