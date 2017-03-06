2 charged after RCMP seize steroids, gun in raids in Owen Sound, Ont., area
The Mounties say search warrants were executed late last week at a home in Sauble Beach, Ont., and a business in Owen Sound, Ont. They say officers seized "multi kilos" of steroids and other substances as well as sophisticated production equipment and a prohibited firearm.
