2 charged after RCMP seize steroids, gun in raids in Owen Sound, Ont., area

12 hrs ago

The Mounties say search warrants were executed late last week at a home in Sauble Beach, Ont., and a business in Owen Sound, Ont. They say officers seized "multi kilos" of steroids and other substances as well as sophisticated production equipment and a prohibited firearm.

