1 arrested after man injured in stabbing near Yorkdale mall
Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a 24-year-old restaurant staff member was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a Shoeless Joe's near Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Calls about the stabbing came into police around 1:30 a.m. after a man in his early 20s was asked to leave the restaurant on Dufferin Street at Orfus Road because of his high alcohol consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Afghanistan-born Ontario doctor says he was que...
|10 hr
|Concerned Parent
|1
|One disgusting landlord in Mississauga, Ontario
|10 hr
|Concerned Parent
|2
|'Feeduary' comes to Ethel Gardiner P.S. in Geor...
|12 hr
|cannot trust trus...
|2
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|soon same here
|5
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|14 hr
|more sad goins on
|11
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|16 hr
|Lisa Wraithe - TORY
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC