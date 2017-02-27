1 arrested after man injured in stabbing near Yorkdale mall

Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a 24-year-old restaurant staff member was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a Shoeless Joe's near Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Calls about the stabbing came into police around 1:30 a.m. after a man in his early 20s was asked to leave the restaurant on Dufferin Street at Orfus Road because of his high alcohol consumption.

