1 arrested after man injured in stabb...

1 arrested after man injured in stabbing near Yorkdale mall

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CBC News

Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a 24-year-old restaurant staff member was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a Shoeless Joe's near Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Calls about the stabbing came into police around 1:30 a.m. after a man in his early 20s was asked to leave the restaurant on Dufferin Street at Orfus Road because of his high alcohol consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Afghanistan-born Ontario doctor says he was que... 10 hr Concerned Parent 1
One disgusting landlord in Mississauga, Ontario 10 hr Concerned Parent 2
News 'Feeduary' comes to Ethel Gardiner P.S. in Geor... 12 hr cannot trust trus... 2
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 14 hr soon same here 5
News Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor... 14 hr more sad goins on 11
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 16 hr Lisa Wraithe - TORY 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) 17 hr do they know 4
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC