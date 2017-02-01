Why accused in Quebec City mosque sho...

Why accused in Quebec City mosque shooting isn't likely to face terrorism charges

CBC News

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder following the shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque a "terrorist attack," while others have said it's a "hate crime."

