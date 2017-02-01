Updated: 6 hours agoComments (0)The regional governing body for a
The regional governing body for soccer is urging Thunder Bay city council to help get the ball rolling on a $25 million indoor facility. Representatives from Soccer Northwest Ontario appeared before city council to present plans for a new soccer centre at Chapples Park on Tuesday night during public pre-budget deputations, urging council to contribute $100,000 for a feasibility study and business plan.
#1 12 hrs ago
