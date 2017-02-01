Updated: 6 hours agoComments (0)The r...

Updated: 6 hours agoComments (0)The regional governing body for a

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Updated: 6 hours agoComments (0)The regional governing body for a. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The regional governing body for soccer is urging Thunder Bay city council to help get the ball rolling on a $25 million indoor facility. Representatives from Soccer Northwest Ontario appeared before city council to present plans for a new soccer centre at Chapples Park on Tuesday night during public pre-budget deputations, urging council to contribute $100,000 for a feasibility study and business plan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
2 late 4 Georgetown

Pickering, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today's smart thermostats 1 hr any questions 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 2 hr oh good 7
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) 2 hr cars parked on 401 5
News Club Green honoured (May '08) 2 hr double green 3
News Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor... 4 hr maybe now details... 7
News New obstetrician, gynaecologist opens an office... (Nov '12) 9 hr jan 5
News London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ... 11 hr Notsofunanymore 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC