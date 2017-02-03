Umpire hit in face by ball, Canada defaults vs Britain
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, declares the match forfeited after being hit in the eye by a ball fired by Canada's Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup World Group tie tennis match between Shapovalov and Britain... . Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Ott... .
