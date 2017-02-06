Two charged after a dog dragged by a ...

Two charged after a dog dragged by a car in Welland, Ont.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

WELLAND, Ont. - Two suspects have been charged after police say a dog was dragged by a car for nearly a kilometre in Welland, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town of Halton Hills changes council start times 4 hr Keepin it Real eh 9
News Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor... 5 hr Frosty 8
News School bus, snowmobile both found on fire in Ja... 5 hr Frosty 1
News Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri... 5 hr Frosty 1
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 5 hr Frosty 1
News Freezing rain, snow could make for messy roads ... 5 hr Frosty 2
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 20 hr East Coasters eh 22
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC