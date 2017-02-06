Two charged after a dog dragged by a car in Welland, Ont.
WELLAND, Ont. - Two suspects have been charged after police say a dog was dragged by a car for nearly a kilometre in Welland, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|4 hr
|Keepin it Real eh
|9
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|5 hr
|Frosty
|8
|School bus, snowmobile both found on fire in Ja...
|5 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri...
|5 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|5 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Freezing rain, snow could make for messy roads ...
|5 hr
|Frosty
|2
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|East Coasters eh
|22
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC