Two adults, student escape injury after CP Rail train hits school bus near Belleville
Police say two adults and a student scrambled off a school bus just before a train crashed into it on Monday morning near Belleville, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say a CP Rail train struck the bus around 7:40 a.m. in Cramahe Township, but no one was injured.
