TVO to end over-the-air broadcast signals for every Ontario city - except Toronto by Vito Pilieci
Ontario public broadcaster TVO has announced it will shut down its widely available over-the-air broadcasts in every Ontario city - with the exception of Toronto. The broadcaster, which annually receives $30 million from the province, said the move was aimed at saving around $1 million, which can be used to bolster investments into other initiatives, including its catalogue of content available for streaming online.
