TSB to release report on Ontario freight train derailment, fire
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release a report today on its investigation into a fiery 2015 freight train derailment in northern Ontario. In February 2015, 29 cars of a CN Rail train carrying crude oil derailed in a remote, wooded area about 80 kilometres south of Timmins, Ont.
