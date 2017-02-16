TSB to release report on Ontario frei...

TSB to release report on Ontario freight train derailment, fire

The Now Newspaper

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release a report today on its investigation into a fiery 2015 freight train derailment in northern Ontario. In February 2015, 29 cars of a CN Rail train carrying crude oil derailed in a remote, wooded area about 80 kilometres south of Timmins, Ont.

Ontario

