TSB investigating after plane leaves runway while landing in Toronto
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an Air Canada plane briefly left the runway while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport. Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur says the aircraft's landing gear left the runway for a short distance when landing Friday night.
