Trudeau tries to calm Trump fears in ...

Trudeau tries to calm Trump fears in Europe, which sees Canada as bridge to U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

STRASBOURG, France - Fresh from his meeting in Washington, Justin Trudeau sought to bring Europe a message of reassurance Thursday about the anxiety it faces over Donald Trump's antipathy towards the continent. Trudeau's recent visit to the White House, kicking off a whirlwind week of international travel, was closely watched in the European Union, which endured another round of bashing this week from Trump's pick for ambassador to Brussels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's open, what's closed in Toronto for Famil... 45 min woth the drive eh 1
News Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills open Fa... 47 min extended parking eh 1
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 2 hr dead Blue Jays pr... 14
News Waste collection changes coming (Oct '08) 2 hr WasteWise eh 8
News Ontario man forgot he hid $100,000 in cash insi... 3 hr Wayne 1
News Halton Hills Public Library earns Minister's Aw... 3 hr just sticks and s... 3
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 7 hr anonymous 149
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC