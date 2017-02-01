Trudeau abandons promise to change vo...

Trudeau abandons promise to change voting system in time for 2019 election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting at Alumni Hall, Western University on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley OTTAWA _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his long-held promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections.

