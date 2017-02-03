Toronto man sues neighbour, animal gr...

Toronto man sues neighbour, animal group after his dog was allegedly killed by pit bull

Jon Dunnill wants justice for April, his 12-year-old Havanese dog that was killed by a neighbour's dog that he says was a pit bull - a breed banned in Ontario. His sister-in-law, Adelina Amaral, was standing in the hallway when another dog jumped at her, Dunnill said.

Ontario

