Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged in fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 61

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Provincial police say a man is facing charges arising from a fatal three-vehicle collision a month ago on Highway 61 in Thunder Bay, Ont. Investigators say a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway on Jan. 6 and a light-coloured SUV was also going southbound behind it.

