Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged in fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 61
THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Provincial police say a man is facing charges arising from a fatal three-vehicle collision a month ago on Highway 61 in Thunder Bay, Ont. Investigators say a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway on Jan. 6 and a light-coloured SUV was also going southbound behind it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|1 hr
|speak out eh
|2
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|1 hr
|what could happen
|2
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|1 hr
|were any locals e...
|10
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|1 hr
|its yer cash
|39
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|12 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|22 hr
|others-say
|1
|Long-form census is a valuable tool (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|census-says
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC