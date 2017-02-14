Three people dead, child in hospital following house fire in Brampton
There are 1 comment on the Cape Breton Post story from 9 hrs ago, titled Three people dead, child in hospital following house fire in Brampton. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:
Peel Region police say firefighters were called to the townhouse just after 4 a.m. . Police have not yet revealed her age and there was no immediate information on the ages and genders of those who died.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
|
Acton, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|3 hr
|Trump is da MANE
|42
|Doug Ford leads protest against Tory's budget a...
|5 hr
|What more can he do
|1
|MPP: Time to get back to work (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Ted no Trump
|12
|Milton council backs groups efforts to stop qua... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Wynne the problem
|3
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|5 hr
|tricky not free
|3
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|19 hr
|2 much spare time
|1
|Halton Hills Public Library earns Minister's Aw...
|19 hr
|Casket time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC