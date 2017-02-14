Three people dead, child in hospital ...

Three people dead, child in hospital following house fire in Brampton, Ont.

9 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Three people died in a house fire in Brampton, Ont., early Tuesday morning and a child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. By the time firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 4 a.m., a basement tenant had escaped his unit, broken down the door to the main floor and saved a young girl, said Brampton Fire Chief Michael Clark.

Ontario

