Three escape safely before CP Rail tr...

Three escape safely before CP Rail train slams into school bus in southern Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

The driver of the bus and OPP officer retrieve documents. There were no injuries after a CP Rail freight train collided with a bus on Town Line Road in Cramahe Township east of Cobourg, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai... 40 min Hugh Francis Squier 1
News Milton residents learn more about Hwy. 401 wide... (Jun '12) 50 min life-altering inj... 4
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 5 hr Well Well 9
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 10 hr Canadians Deported 44
News Milton council backs groups efforts to stop qua... (Sep '15) Wed Meanwhile 4
News Pele Mountain moving into energy generation Wed Gerald Duerr 1
News Montreal police shot Ontario tourist's Lexus, b... Tue oversight eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC