Three city residents charged with tra...

Three city residents charged with trafficking; a fourth with dangerous driving after drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Thunder Bay police have charged three city residents with trafficking and a fourth with dangerous driving after an investigation by the drug, guns and gang unit on Thursday of a drug trafficking complaint in the 2800 block of Redwood Avenue. During the course of the investigation two of the accused attempted to drive away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mountain Lion Trappers, Dayfoot to play at Craf... (Aug '15) 8 min Lions Hall Arena ... 2
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 1 hr LRT Zoomer 3
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 3 hr Lakhpatti 5
News Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To... 4 hr Lakhpatti 2
News Stand against Islamophobia 9 hr anon 1
News Parking ticket sends wrong message (Apr '13) 12 hr Larry Law eh 3
News Toronto's auditor general to probe Scarborough ... 20 hr tAKE THE cAR ttc EH 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC