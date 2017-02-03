Thousands on hand for Anti-Islamophob...

Thousands on hand for Anti-Islamophobia rally in front of U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Protesters voiced their concerns at an anti-Islamophobia rally in front of the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, where they expressed the need to fight against the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, in light of the recent travel ban against refugees from primarily Muslim-based countries. University Avenue has been closed between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West, as Toronto Police want to ensure safety among those attending the rally and members of the general public.

Distraction

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
Ontario

