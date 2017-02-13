The owner of Burger King may want to buy Popeye's and the stock is surging
Restaurant Brands International Inc, the owner of the Burger King and Tim Horton's fast-food chains, has approached Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc to express interest in an acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. A deal would be a bet by Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brands that it can use its international reach to introduce Atlanta, Georgia-based Popeyes' famous Louisiana-style fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits to more diners globally.
