Teen charged with murder after fatal North York fight
Toronto police say two men, both 19, become involved in a physical altercation Tuesday night in the Hounslow Avenue and Beecroft Road area of North York. Boqiao Fan was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|5 hr
|speak out eh
|2
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|5 hr
|what could happen
|2
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|5 hr
|were any locals e...
|10
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|5 hr
|its yer cash
|39
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|16 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
|Long-form census is a valuable tool (Sep '10)
|Wed
|census-says
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC