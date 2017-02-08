Teen charged with murder after fatal ...

Teen charged with murder after fatal North York fight

9 hrs ago

Toronto police say two men, both 19, become involved in a physical altercation Tuesday night in the Hounslow Avenue and Beecroft Road area of North York. Boqiao Fan was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Ontario

