Surrey MPs weigh in on so-called 'anti-Islamophobia' motion
Canadian Parliament is expected to vote this month on a Liberal motion critics warn is designed to criminalize "Islamophobia" while failing to identify for similar protection adherents of other religious faiths. Motion M-103, presented by Ontario Liberal MP Iqra Khalid , asks the House of Commons to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination' and calls on the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to "undertake a study on how the government could develop a whole-of-government approach to reducing or eliminating systemic racism and religious discrimination including Islamophobia, in Canada."
