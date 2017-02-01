Surrey MPs weigh in on so-called 'anti-Islamophobia' motion

Canadian Parliament is expected to vote this month on a Liberal motion critics warn is designed to criminalize "Islamophobia" while failing to identify for similar protection adherents of other religious faiths. Motion M-103, presented by Ontario Liberal MP Iqra Khalid , asks the House of Commons to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination' and calls on the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to "undertake a study on how the government could develop a whole-of-government approach to reducing or eliminating systemic racism and religious discrimination including Islamophobia, in Canada."

