Study claims mercury still leaking from mill near Grassy Narrows : chief

10 hrs ago

A northwestern Ontario First Nation plagued with mercury poisoning for more than 50 years says it has evidence that toxic material is still leaking from an upstream mill. Chief Simon Fobister of Grassy Narrows says a new report released today suggests there is ongoing mercury contamination from the Dryden, Ont., paper mill, which was decommissioned decades ago.

