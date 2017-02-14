St. Clair station reopens, Yonge Stre...

St. Clair station reopens, Yonge Street still closed after massive midtown fire

Fire crews still on scene early Wednesday morning after Tuesday's massive six-alarm fire in midtown Toronto. It's becoming easier to get around near Yonge Street and St. Clair this morning following yesterday's massive fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club.

Ontario

