Shooting at Brampton motel leaves man...

Shooting at Brampton motel leaves man dead

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Officers were called out to a motel at Tomken Road and Steelwell Road, south of Steeles Avenue, late Monday night for a shooting. A male victim was found inside the building with obvious sign of trauma; he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12) 58 min Take picts soon gone 5
News Georgetown Raiders in the lanes for Mayor's Cha... 59 min Arena homes come ... 1
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 1 hr yet need 4 5
News No student should go hungry in Halton 1 hr Mac 1
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 3 hr Stop Statism 6
News Firefighters battle heavy flames at home on Bla... 4 hr im7andiliketrains 1
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 10 hr about-voluntary-t... 14
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC