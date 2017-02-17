Shooting at Brampton motel leaves man dead
Officers were called out to a motel at Tomken Road and Steelwell Road, south of Steeles Avenue, late Monday night for a shooting. A male victim was found inside the building with obvious sign of trauma; he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
