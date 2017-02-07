Shafia brother convicted of killing 4...

Shafia brother convicted of killing 4 women asks top court to hear his case

A man convicted of murdering his three sisters and another woman is taking his case to the country's top court. Hamed Shafia and his parents were found guilty in January 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder - killings their trial judge described as being motivated by their "twisted concept of honour."

