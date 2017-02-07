Shafia brother convicted of killing 4 women asks top court to hear his case
A man convicted of murdering his three sisters and another woman is taking his case to the country's top court. Hamed Shafia and his parents were found guilty in January 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder - killings their trial judge described as being motivated by their "twisted concept of honour."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|20 min
|no sand eh
|3
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|3 hr
|Meanwhile
|10
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|3 hr
|what about 2day eh
|1
|Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho...
|4 hr
|USA eh
|5
|Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues
|4 hr
|Dr Strangelove
|1
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|5 hr
|Russ
|1
|Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co...
|18 hr
|standing-up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC