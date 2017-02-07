Q&A: 'Y&R' star Eric Braeden on playi...

Q&A: 'Y&R' star Eric Braeden on playing Victor Newman and his love of Zellers ads

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Since 1980, Braeden has inhabited the role of the cutthroat, cunning and charming Victor Newman on the daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." His Emmy-winning portrayal of the much-married, villainous business tycoon has cemented his status as a legendary TV bad guy who viewers both cheer for and curse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 4 hr it came late eh 4
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 14 hr Meanwhile 10
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 14 hr what about 2day eh 1
News Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho... 15 hr USA eh 5
News Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues 15 hr Dr Strangelove 1
News Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills 15 hr Russ 1
News Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co... Mon standing-up 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC