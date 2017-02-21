Pregnant woman among 4 family members killed in crash in northeastern Ontario
A northern Ontario First Nation is mourning the "terrible loss" of a 29-year-old pregnant mother, her two young sons and the children's grandmother in a collision. Ontario Provincial Police say the four members of a Chapleau, Ont., family died in a collision Thursday morning on Highway 101 in northeastern Ontario.
