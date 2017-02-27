Police to seek murder charge in death of baby delivered after mother shot dead
Toronto police say any suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old pregnant woman last year will also be charged in the death of her baby, who was delivered prematurely. Bobb, of nearby Mississauga, Ont., was in a vehicle with three other people when gunfire erupted on May 15, 2016.
