Police to reveal details of international guns and drugs probe today
Police say they'll be giving details of a lengthy drugs and guns investigation at news conference today in Vaughan, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ...
|6 hr
|bare minimum
|1
|Halton Hills native's Carbon Manifest exhibitio...
|6 hr
|also in Milton
|2
|Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties...
|7 hr
|Jim Carr MY Rep
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|15 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|Gib
|8
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|13
|Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai...
|Wed
|Tommy Ryam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC