Police recapture suspect who escaped hospital

Investigators have recaptured a “violent and dangerous” suspect who escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital last month, Toronto police said Sunday. Justin Yates, 39, was last seen getting into a taxi and getting dropped off near Yonge St. and Dundas St., one of the busiest spots in the downtown, on Jan. 26. It wasn't clear how he managed to elude correctional custody at the hospital, nor did police say why he was there.

