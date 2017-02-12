Police recapture suspect who escaped hospital
Investigators have recaptured a “violent and dangerous” suspect who escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital last month, Toronto police said Sunday. Justin Yates, 39, was last seen getting into a taxi and getting dropped off near Yonge St. and Dundas St., one of the busiest spots in the downtown, on Jan. 26. It wasn't clear how he managed to elude correctional custody at the hospital, nor did police say why he was there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|4 min
|NATO without USA
|17
|New family physicians accepting patients in Hal...
|3 hr
|more deaths soon
|3
|25% of flights out of Pearson cancelled as Toro...
|3 hr
|forecast was very...
|1
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|7 hr
|why snow not pred...
|6
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|7 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|10
|Dozens of flights cancelled as Toronto gets hit...
|7 hr
|other flights
|1
|Hydro rates may be rich, but so too is our life...
|8 hr
|Middle Class Worker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC