Police looking for owner of iPhone 6 and 24-karat gold case found in Toronto
Police in Toronto say they're trying to find the owner of a cellphone - and its 24-karat gold case. Police say the cellphone was found in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area of Toronto in June 2016.
