Police lay charges in two cases of domestic violence in Brantford, Ontario
By: Chris Pimentel Turtle Island News writer BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police have charged a city man with assault with a weapon after an incident Feb., 27th Police said a 23-year-old male struck his mother with a drinking glass on February 27th at Fenwick Court. After kicking down his door and damaging the trim, his mother questioned him about the incident.
