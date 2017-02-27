Police lay charges in two cases of do...

Police lay charges in two cases of domestic violence in Brantford, Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

By: Chris Pimentel Turtle Island News writer BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police have charged a city man with assault with a weapon after an incident Feb., 27th Police said a 23-year-old male struck his mother with a drinking glass on February 27th at Fenwick Court. After kicking down his door and damaging the trim, his mother questioned him about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton police services board to review sexual a... 13 hr did u know 1
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 13 hr did u know 7
News REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and ... (Aug '14) 13 hr local debates bad... 19
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 21 hr lop 97
News Mayor asks GTAA to look into residents' concern... (Oct '14) 22 hr Pearson La La landz 13
News Oakville residents invited to airplane noise pu... 22 hr GTAA La La landz 1
News Man, 46, charged in Oakville, Ont., sex assault 22 hr MIA in La La landz 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC