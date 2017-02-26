Police investigating fatal Saturday shooting near Thorncliffe Park
Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd. Police said they found the victim in life-threatening condition in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd. on Saturday evening. Toronto police's homicide unit will now take over the investigation.
