Police investigating fatal Saturday s...

Police investigating fatal Saturday shooting near Thorncliffe Park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd. Police said they found the victim in life-threatening condition in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd. on Saturday evening. Toronto police's homicide unit will now take over the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 4 hr lop 97
News Mayor asks GTAA to look into residents' concern... (Oct '14) 5 hr Pearson La La landz 13
News Oakville residents invited to airplane noise pu... 5 hr GTAA La La landz 1
News Man, 46, charged in Oakville, Ont., sex assault 5 hr MIA in La La landz 1
News Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10) 6 hr next Hazelwood 39
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 6 hr Justin in town 2day 1
News Region invested $289M this year in road network (Jul '13) 6 hr Peel Region 8
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC