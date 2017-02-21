Police arrest 18, seize close to $3M ...

Police arrest 18, seize close to $3M in drugs in Ontario, Quebec organized crime probe

WATCH ABOVE: OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum laid out for the media Thursday morning the massive amount of illicit drugs seized in a multi-jurisdictional investigation into illegal drugs and guns. Police in Ontario and Quebec have charged 18 people in connection with a large scale drugs and guns investigation that involved the seizure of high-powered weapons and thousands of pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl .

Ontario

