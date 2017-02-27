Pilot who died in Cold Lake CF-18 crash didn't eject, call for help: DND
An investigation has found a pilot who died during a training mission near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary didn't eject or call for help before the crash. A release from the Department of National Defence says Capt.
