Ottawa man on terrorism peace bond arrested for violating conditions

Less than two weeks after a judge imposed a terrorism peace bond on him, an Ottawa man is back in custody after allegedly violating the conditions he was supposed to obey. The RCMP arrested Tevis Gonyou-McLean, 25, on Friday on charges he had broken his curfew on Nov. 1 and possessed a "computer with an enabled Internet connection" on Nov. 3. Both would be violations of the 18 conditions an Ontario court judge ordered on Jan. 26 following an RCMP investigation into threatening and pro-ISIL comments Gonyou-McLean had made.

