Oshawa, Ont. man shoots himself in the leg while trying to make necklace from a bullet
An Ontario man is recovering from surgery after he shot himself in the leg while making a necklace out of a bullet. Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man tried to pull apart a bullet with vise grips around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
