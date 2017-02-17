Oshawa, Ont. man shoots himself in th...

Oshawa, Ont. man shoots himself in the leg while trying to make necklace from a bullet

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

An Ontario man is recovering from surgery after he shot himself in the leg while making a necklace out of a bullet. Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man tried to pull apart a bullet with vise grips around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto's auditor general to probe Scarborough ... 56 min tAKE THE cAR ttc EH 1
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 1 hr boat leavin every... 2
News New family physicians accepting patients in Hal... 1 hr need more Docs 5
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 1 hr boat leavin every... 1
News Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To... 1 hr Why 1
News Broadcaster Candy Palmater to be keynote speake... 2 hr is rabbit on Menu 1
News Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil... 2 hr more 2 Mexico eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC