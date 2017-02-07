Oshawa man dead in New Mexico after being hit by vehicle
Authorities in southwestern New Mexico say a Canadian man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on a freeway. New Mexico State Police say 64-year-old Sandor Tarkanyi of Oshawa, Ontario was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
