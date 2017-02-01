Ontario's Wiarton Willie 'predicts' e...

Ontario's Wiarton Willie 'predicts' early spring for Canada on Groundhog Day

Wiarton Willie, an albino groundhog, was greeted by cheers from a crowd that gathered in Wiarton, Ont., as he shuffled around a small enclosure on a stage. Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter.

