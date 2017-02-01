Ontario's Wiarton Willie 'predicts' early spring for Canada on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie, an albino groundhog, was greeted by cheers from a crowd that gathered in Wiarton, Ont., as he shuffled around a small enclosure on a stage. Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in Oakville
|7 hr
|sad
|1
|UPDATED: Woman receives life-altering injuries ...
|7 hr
|sad
|1
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|what about democracy
|51
|Biomass, no-till could play major role in limit...
|7 hr
|maybe
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|7 hr
|what next
|1
|Farmers scrambling for solution to herbicide-re...
|7 hr
|legal xpensive
|1
|Dicamba caution issued following U.S. drift pro...
|7 hr
|USA drought probs eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC