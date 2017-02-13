Ontario woman charged with attempted ...

Ontario woman charged with attempted murder after toddler held underwater: police

A 29-year-old Ajax, Ont. woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to drown her three-year-old son at a local beach before she was stopped by two people nearby.

