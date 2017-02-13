Ontario woman charged with attempted murder after toddler held underwater: police
A 29-year-old Ajax, Ont. woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to drown her three-year-old son at a local beach before she was stopped by two people nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Ford leads protest against Tory's budget a...
|28 min
|What more can he do
|1
|MPP: Time to get back to work (Jul '14)
|35 min
|Ted no Trump
|12
|Milton council backs groups efforts to stop qua... (Sep '15)
|38 min
|Wynne the problem
|3
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|41 min
|GTA
|1
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|55 min
|tricky not free
|3
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|40
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|14 hr
|2 much spare time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC