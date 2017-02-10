Ontario school board cancels trips to U.S. citing concerns of 'safety and equity'
WINDSOR, Ont. - A trustee at a southwestern Ontario school board says the board has cancelled a handful school trips to the U.S. due to concerns of "safety and equity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seventy per cent failure rate in truck safety b... (Aug '14)
|4 min
|Best Fleets 2 dri...
|4
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|6 min
|GTA builders
|54
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|11 min
|Kevin eh
|1
|Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14)
|13 min
|Kevin
|20
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|2 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|25
|Look, up in the sky - it's power-line maintenance
|13 hr
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|New family physicians accepting patients in Hal...
|17 hr
|more deaths soon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC