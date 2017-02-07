Ontario police officer takes over music video shoot with epic dance moves
After responding to the scene of a gang fight in Oshawa, Ont., a police officer instead found local students filming a music video and decided to show them a few dance moves of his own. In a video that has since gone viral online, Durham Regional Police Const.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|3 hr
|no sand eh
|3
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|6 hr
|Meanwhile
|10
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|6 hr
|what about 2day eh
|1
|Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho...
|7 hr
|USA eh
|5
|Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues
|7 hr
|Dr Strangelove
|1
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|8 hr
|Russ
|1
|Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co...
|21 hr
|standing-up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC