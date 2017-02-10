Ontario nursing home at heart of murder case cited for 'medication incidents'
Inspection reports show an Ontario long-term care home where a former nurse is accused of killing seven seniors was taken to task by the province for dozens of "medication incidents" just before it was ordered to stop admitting patients. The recently released reports, which are dated Jan. 24, indicate there were 41 drug-related incidents at the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, Ont., between early August and late December of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|14 hr
|Developers in Charge
|53
|OPP reports - Feb. 07, 2017
|14 hr
|Fire
|1
|Wellington County OPP Join Task Force
|14 hr
|Fire
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ...
|14 hr
|Hot
|1
|MPP praised...sort of (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|whata joke
|7
|Boy Scouts face renewed push to let girls join ...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Fri
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC