Ontario nursing home at heart of murder case cited for 'medication incidents'

Inspection reports show an Ontario long-term care home where a former nurse is accused of killing seven seniors was taken to task by the province for dozens of "medication incidents" just before it was ordered to stop admitting patients. The recently released reports, which are dated Jan. 24, indicate there were 41 drug-related incidents at the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, Ont., between early August and late December of last year.

